Social Democrats Lead Romania Vote, But Far Right Makes Big Gains

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were leading in Sunday's parliamentary elections, but the far right secured big gains, exit polling found, deepening uncertainty in a country rocked by political chaos.

Shortly after the end of voting at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT), the PSD was credited with 26 percent of the vote, ahead of the other parties, according to the poll published by local media.

However, all the far-right parties combined stood at about 30 percent.

If confirmed by official results expected later in the evening, it would indicate a fragmented parliament as well as difficult negotiations to form a government.

The parliamentary vote comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.

Last week's first-round presidential ballot was won by Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A run-off is slated for December 8.

The far right's surprise success has raised fears in the West that it could potentially herald a shift in the foreign policy of the NATO country and EU member, which borders Ukraine.

"It is an important signal that Romanians have sent to the political class," said Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after the exit poll was published, adding that the country should continue on its European path, while "protecting our identity, national values and faith".

Earlier on Sunday, several voters like Dorina Burcea voiced concern that Romania might turn away from its pro-European path.

"As someone who lived a little bit under communism and still remembers it -- and at the same time could enjoy all this openness of the European Union, to be able to go to other countries -- I can't imagine how we could have another option than the EU and NATO," the 41-year-old told AFP.

Voter turnout stood at 52 percent after polls closed, a record high in 20 years.

