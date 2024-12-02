Social Democrats Lead Romania Vote, But Far Right Makes Big Gains
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were leading in Sunday's parliamentary elections, but the far right secured big gains, exit polling found, deepening uncertainty in a country rocked by political chaos.
Shortly after the end of voting at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT), the PSD was credited with 26 percent of the vote, ahead of the other parties, according to the poll published by local media.
However, all the far-right parties combined stood at about 30 percent.
If confirmed by official results expected later in the evening, it would indicate a fragmented parliament as well as difficult negotiations to form a government.
The parliamentary vote comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.
Last week's first-round presidential ballot was won by Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A run-off is slated for December 8.
The far right's surprise success has raised fears in the West that it could potentially herald a shift in the foreign policy of the NATO country and EU member, which borders Ukraine.
"It is an important signal that Romanians have sent to the political class," said Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after the exit poll was published, adding that the country should continue on its European path, while "protecting our identity, national values and faith".
Earlier on Sunday, several voters like Dorina Burcea voiced concern that Romania might turn away from its pro-European path.
"As someone who lived a little bit under communism and still remembers it -- and at the same time could enjoy all this openness of the European Union, to be able to go to other countries -- I can't imagine how we could have another option than the EU and NATO," the 41-year-old told AFP.
Voter turnout stood at 52 percent after polls closed, a record high in 20 years.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From World
-
Lufthansa extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights to Jan 312 minutes ago
-
Russia reiterates backing for Syria's Assad2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Georgia govt trying to restore calm2 minutes ago
-
'Stampedes' kill 56 at Guinea football match: govt32 minutes ago
-
Top UN court hears landmark climate case2 hours ago
-
China says supports Syria in efforts to restore 'stability'2 hours ago
-
Six killed, 130,000 displaced in floods in Malaysia2 hours ago
-
Germany's Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Saudi relief plane arrives in Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Guam hit by 5.0-magnitude earthquake2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament Speaker: Saudi Arabia's bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup2 hours ago
-
Saudi and Bahraini naval forces launch 'Bridge 25' joint exercise2 hours ago