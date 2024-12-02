Social Democrats set to win Romania vote, but far right makes big gains

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were set to win Sunday's parliamentary elections while the far right secured big gains, partial results showed, deepening uncertainty in the NATO country rocked by political chaos.

With more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the pro-European PSD -- which has governed with the Liberals until now -- was leading other parties with 23.5 percent of the vote.

However, all the far-right parties combined stood at more than 30 percent, significantly up from the less than 10 percent they received in the previous vote in 2020.

The parliamentary poll comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.