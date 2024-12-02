Open Menu

Social Democrats Set To Win Romania Vote, But Far Right Makes Big Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Social Democrats set to win Romania vote, but far right makes big gains

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were set to win Sunday's parliamentary elections while the far right secured big gains, partial results showed, deepening uncertainty in the NATO country rocked by political chaos.

With more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the pro-European PSD -- which has governed with the Liberals until now -- was leading other parties with 23.5 percent of the vote.

However, all the far-right parties combined stood at more than 30 percent, significantly up from the less than 10 percent they received in the previous vote in 2020.

The parliamentary poll comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election NATO Vote Romania November Democrats Sunday 2020 All From Top Court

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

1 hour ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From World