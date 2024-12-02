Social Democrats Set To Win Romania Vote, But Far Right Makes Big Gains
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were set to win Sunday's parliamentary elections while the far right secured big gains, partial results showed, deepening uncertainty in the NATO country rocked by political chaos.
With more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the pro-European PSD -- which has governed with the Liberals until now -- was leading other parties with 23.5 percent of the vote.
However, all the far-right parties combined stood at more than 30 percent, significantly up from the less than 10 percent they received in the previous vote in 2020.
The parliamentary poll comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From World
-
One killed, two injured in apartment fire in South Korea2 minutes ago
-
Hassan, Tebogo named World Athletes of the Year11 minutes ago
-
COP16 opens in Riyadh11 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's Angkor earns nearly 42 mln USD revenue in first 11 months12 minutes ago
-
Stellantis CEO Tavares pushed out as profit slumps12 minutes ago
-
Chinese vice premier to visit Iran32 minutes ago
-
Carmaker Stellantis' CEO Tavares steps down41 minutes ago
-
Bear killed after 2-day stay in supermarket in Japan42 minutes ago
-
Dozens killed in clashes at Guinea football match: doctors51 minutes ago
-
Pak-China border port in Xinjiang to operate year-round51 minutes ago
-
Centre-right parties set to hold power in Ireland1 hour ago
-
French PM risks tumbling in hostile parliament vote2 hours ago