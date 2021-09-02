UrduPoint.com

Social Democrats Widen Lead Over Merkel's Bloc Ahead Of German Polls

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Germany's Social Democrats widened their lead in a weekly poll out Thursday, three weeks before the nation votes in an election that will close out Angela Merkel's chancellorship.

Support for the SPD grew 2 percentage points to 25%, according to the Kantar survey for the Focus news magazine.

Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc lost 2 points and is polling at 21%.

The Greens regained a point after seeing their fortunes flag and remained Germany's third strongest party with 19% of potential votes. The right-wing AfD and liberal FDP were neck-and-neck at 11%, followed by the Left at 7%.

