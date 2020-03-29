Social Distancing Measures Have Halved COVID-19 Infection Rate - Australian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Social distancing measures enacted in Australia to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as banning public gatherings and closing venues such as gyms and places of worship, have halved the rate of new infection in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

"The measures that we have in place, I think, are having the impact that we would hope they would have, but there are no guarantees. We've gone from rates of daily increase of over 20 percent down to the low teens at the moment, and we're watching those figures very very closely," the prime minister said.

Speaking in turn, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt stated that the recent findings were a positive sign.

Earlier in the press conference, Morrison announced a funding package worth 1.1 billion Australian Dollars ($678 million) for mental health care and support services for victims of domestic violence during the ongoing pandemic.

Restrictions on public gatherings were implemented across Australia at the start of the week, and those who break the new regulations could face fines and jail terms. Public gatherings are limited to a maximum of ten people, according to the new measures in place.

As of Sunday morning, Australia's Department of Health has confirmed 3,809 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 14 deaths. A total of 431 new cases have been confirmed in the preceding 24 hours.