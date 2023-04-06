Social, Economic Issues To Be Discussed At Supreme State Council Meeting - Lukashenko
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Social and economic issues will be discussed at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"As agreed, today, we will discuss social and economic issues," the Belarusian leader said at the session of the Supreme State Council.