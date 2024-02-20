Open Menu

Social Justice A Major Pillar Of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General Of Abu Dhabi

Published February 20, 2024

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Marking World Day of Social Justice, Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, emphasised the significance of the UAE's advancements in this crucial area. He underscored the leadership's dedication to human values, justice, and peaceful coexistence as key drivers of this progress

Alblooshi placed social justice at the heart of the UAE's development journey, describing it as a fundamental pillar upon which the nation's distinctive model of tolerance and social cohesion thrives.

He commended the UAE's exemplary approach to achieving social justice for its diverse population, fostering unity, peace, and prosperity.

On this occasion, Alblooshi expressed pride in the UAE's global leadership and reiterated the commitment to uphold its achievements while advancing a comprehensive strategic vision for equitable social development, aimed at enhancing leadership, competitiveness, and sustainable progress.

