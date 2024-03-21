Open Menu

Social Media Company Reddit Set For NYSE Debut After IPO

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Social media company Reddit set for NYSE debut after IPO

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Reddit social network was set to make its trading debut Thursday after pricing robustly in an initial public offering that suggested greater investor enthusiasm for new stock issuers.

Reddit is set to debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RDDT after an IPO priced at $34 Dollars a share, the company said Wednesday in a statement, which would value the platform at around $6.4 billion.

The entry of Reddit comes as the tech sector is seeing a big slowdown in IPOs since the US Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates.

With easy financing scarce, Silicon Valley is seeing a dearth of companies ready to make the big leap to go public, with Pinterest being the last social media company to do so in 2019.

San Francisco-based Reddit first filed for its IPO in 2021 when the market was hot thanks to a Covid-linked growth boom for tech, but the attempt stalled as the internet economy cooled.

Reddit -- unlike Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) -- is siloed into about 100,000 subject-focused chatrooms known as subreddits, making it more specialized and a place where posts are less prone to going viral.

Even so, Reddit has 73 million average daily users and 267 million monthly users, mainly in the United States, according to its filing to US regulators.

Content in subreddits is mostly moderated independently, with the site demanding a basic standard that users must adhere to, making it less policed or centralized than Facebook or TikTok.

In its filing earlier this month, the company said that it would issue 15.2 million shares priced between $31 and $34.

Following the lead of companies like Airbnb and Rivian, Reddit set aside about eight percent of the IPO shares for moderators and top users, known as "Redditors."

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Facebook Twitter Company New York Stock Exchange San Lead United States SITE 2019 Market Share Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

45 minutes ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

10 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

10 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

10 hours ago
 ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

10 hours ago
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

10 hours ago
 Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

10 hours ago
 US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher dr ..

US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..

10 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World