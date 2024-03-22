Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Shares of social media company Reddit soared nearly 50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in a buoyant market debut that raised hopes about the IPO market.

The company, which trades under the ticker RDDT, finished at $50.44, up 48.4 percent from its initial public offering price, lifting the valuation to around $8 billion.

The hot trading debut came after the company's IPO priced at the upper end of the range, raising a bit more than $500 million.

Market watchers were not sure what to expect from Thursday's start given Reddit's record of annual losses and skepticism about potential growth in advertising revenues -- which the company has described as a key area of promise.

A few hours before the first trade, Chief Executive Steve Huffman told CNBC that Reddit was seeing "a lot of momentum" in the advertising market.

"What's special about Reddit is whatever you're into, whatever you're going through," whether applying to school or going through romantic or health trouble, "it's all on Reddit," he said.

He added: "There's really no constraint on how big the ads business can be."

The social media company has also expressed confidence about growth from monetizing user data and greater international usage.

Thursday's trading performance suggested such arguments found resonance, at least initially, despite lingering questions about the company with a record of financial losses.