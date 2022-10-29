Social Media May Accelerate Even More Spread of Misinformation, Hate Speech - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United Nations is concerned that social media platforms may become a greater acceleratns for the spread of misinformation and hate speech, the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Our concern with all social media platforms is that they do not become even greater accelerant for the spread of misinformation and hate speech and every social media platform in every country has a responsibility to ensure freedom of expression, which is a basic human right," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The international community has to make sure that the platforms are not used in a nefarious way and do not lead to violence, Dujarric said.

The UN spokesperson's comment came in response to a question about what the United Nations' wishes are for Twitter after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired the social media company on Thursday and said he would respect the right to free speech as protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Musk has voiced his plans for Twitter several times, including to get rid of fake accounts that - according to some estimates - make up 80% of the accounts on the media platform and make Twitter a global platform for "citizen journalism."