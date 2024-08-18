Social Media Platform X To Shutter Local Operations In Brazil
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, will shutter its local operations in Brazil following a bitter legal tussle over the platform's rights and responsibilities, owner Elon Musk said on Saturday.
The service will remain available to Brazilian users.
The closure was the apparent culmination of an ongoing legal battle between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has said he is trying to fight the spread of dangerous disinformation online.
A post Saturday from X's Global Government Affairs department said Moraes had "threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders."
It said the office closure was necessary "to protect the safety of our staff," adding, "the responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes."
The Brazilian government was critical of X's stance, with Secretary of Digital Policies Joao Brant writing on the platform that the company had a "pathetic attitude."
He added that X would force a "probable escalation that could lead to blocking of the platform."
Moraes previously had ordered the suspension of several Twitter accounts suspected of spreading disinformation, including those of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 presidential election, which he lost.
"Freedom of expression doesn't mean freedom of aggression," Moraes has said. "It doesn't mean the freedom to defend tyranny."
Moraes has spearheaded the battle against disinformation in South America's largest nation.
He presides over Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), and last year it declared Bolsonaro ineligible to run again for office, saying he had disseminated false information about the electoral system.
Musk and other critics have said Moraes is part of a sweeping crackdown on free speech.
The CEO said Saturday that had X complied with Moraes's orders, "there was no way we could explain our actions without being ashamed."
In April, Moraes ordered an investigation of Musk. An order seen by AFP showed Moraes accusing Musk of "criminal instrumentalization" of the platform.
Moraes said Musk had reactivated banned accounts, and he threatened the billionaire with a fine of about $20,000 for each instance.
"Social networks are not lands without laws," Moraes wrote.
Musk responded that while X might lose its Brazilian revenue, "principles matter more than profit."
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From World
-
Video gamers set for world's biggest trade show18 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured 'major' settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region28 minutes ago
-
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide58 minutes ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily1 hour ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily2 hours ago
-
Back to class after Bangladesh's student-led revolution2 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
Sinner edges past Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final2 hours ago
-
Indonesian president reshuffles cabinet two months before leaving office3 hours ago
-
Japan core machinery orders up 2.1 pct in June3 hours ago
-
Three dead in north China warehouse fire3 hours ago