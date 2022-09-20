Social Movement Asks Zaporizhzhia Region Head to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) We Are Together with Russia social movement on Tuesday asked Zaporizhzhia Regional head Yevgeny Balitsky to promptly hold the referendum on joining Russia, Vladimir Rogov, the movement's chairman, said.

"Let's not just make a decision together today, but demand that the decision made earlier be finally implemented," Rogov said at a congress of Zaporizhzhia region citizens.