Open Menu

'Social Network' Star Eisenberg Slams Zuckerberg As 'obsessed With Power'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:30 AM

'Social Network' star Eisenberg slams Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 hit "The Social Network", told AFP the Facebook owner had evolved from having "a sense of righteousness" into "somebody obsessed with power".

Eisenberg took a broadly sympathetic view of the Silicon Valley billionaire when playing him in the David Fincher-directed movie, which helped shape Facebook's public image.

"As an actor, your job is to empathise with the character, not only empathise, but justify," Eisenberg told AFP in an interview to promote his widely acclaimed new movie "A Real Pain".

"I was thinking of the (Zuckerberg) character as somebody who was able to understand certain things so much quicker than other people, and who had a kind of sense of righteousness that was born out of his own brilliance," he explained.

But 15 years later, with Zuckerberg shifting his political views to align with Donald Trump's new administration and cutting fact-checking on the US platform, Eisenberg has revised his opinions.

"You kind of wonder like 'oh, so this person didn't evolve into a profile in courage'. This person evolved into somebody obsessed with avarice and power and so that's kind of interesting for me as an actor who at one point thought about this person a lot," the 41-year-old New Yorker added.

"The Social Network" brought Eisenberg worldwide fame and an Oscar nomination for best actor.

He is set to return to the academy Awards on March 2 with "A Real Pain", which he wrote, directed and acted in alongside "Succession" star Kieran Culkin.

The unlikely comedy about two Jewish cousins who go on a Holocaust tour in Poland picked up two Oscar nominations: Eisenberg for best original screenplay, and Culkin for best supporting actor.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

58 minutes ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

8 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

9 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

9 hours ago
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

9 hours ago
 SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary ..

SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

9 hours ago
 Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at ..

Rybakina edges out Jabeur in three-set classic at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

10 hours ago

More Stories From World