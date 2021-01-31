Social Networks Block Disinformation on Pro-Navalny Unauthorized Rallies- Russian Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Social networks are blocking access to false information regarding unauthorized protests in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny at the request of Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor and Prosecutor General's Office, the watchdog said on Sunday.

The protests hit a number of Russian cities on Sunday and already resulted in detentions of its participants.

"The spread of false information regarding unauthorized rallies began on social networks. Based on the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office and Roskomnadzor, the administration of social networks is blocking access to false information, with overstated figures on the numbers of participants in unauthorized rallies, on the alleged facts of violence and clashes, the death of participants in the actions," the watchdog wrote on Telegram.

Under the national legislation, website owners will be fined up to 4 million rubles ($ 52,662) if violate the procedure for restricting access to prohibited information.

The watchdog also recalled that the legislation provided for the blocking of prohibited information if it is not deleted.