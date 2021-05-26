Social Networks Must Locate Databases of Russian Users in Russia by July 1 - Watchdog

Facebook, Twitter and other social networks are obliged to store the databases of Russian users in Russia by July 1 and report to Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the watchdog's deputy head said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Facebook, Twitter and other social networks are obliged to store the databases of Russian users in Russia by July 1 and report to Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the watchdog's deputy head said on Wednesday.

"Social networks Facebook, Twitter and others must provide the localization of Russian users' databases in the Russian Federation by July 1, 2021," Milosh Vagner said.

According to him, over 600 foreign companies already localized their data in compliance with the law.

Vagner reminded entities doing business in Russia that the law provides for a fine of 18 million rubles ($245,000) for social networks if they fail to comply with the requirements.

In March, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices, threatening to completely block it if the company does not follow the requirements of Russia's law. The body demanded to remove over 4,000 prohibited materials, including with child pornography, narcotic, and suicidal content. In May, the Russian media watchdog lauded Twitter's efforts to comply with the Russian requirements and decided to lift the restrictions partly, keeping slow traffic only on mobile devices.