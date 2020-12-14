UrduPoint.com
Social Researcher Receives 9-Year Imprisonment In Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Social Researcher Receives 9-Year Imprisonment in Iran - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) An Iranian court has sentenced Kamil Ahmadi, a social researcher and a citizen of both Iran and the United Kingdom, to nine years of imprisonment and a 600,000 euro ($728,237) fine, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Back in August, Ahmadi was detained by the Iranian security service at his home, with his family receiving no information about the reason for his detainment.

Ahmadi has been accused of gaining possession of "property of illegal origin" by cooperating with organizations that conduct "subversive activities," Tasnim reported.

According to the media outlet, Ahmadi carried out social research on children and women's rights in Iran, as well as on marriages and couples.

The researcher sought to initiate "social and cultural changes in the country and influence the drafting of the bills on 'raising the age of marriage'," the media said.

Tasnim agency added that Ahmadi also filed reports that "did not correspond to the reality and were aimed against Iran" to the special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

On Saturday, journalist Ruhollah Zam, who founded and ran the anti-government Amad News website and Telegram channel, was executed in Iran over accusations of fueling mass anti-government protests in 2017-2018 and receiving assistance from foreign intelligence agencies. This act was strongly condemned by the European Union.

