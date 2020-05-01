Social Unrest, Xenophobia on Rise in Latin America Due to COVID-19 Lockdowns - UNHCR

Levels of social unrest and discrimination of refugees are on the rise across Latin America due to coronavirus response measures, Andrej Mahecic, the spokesman for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said on Friday in a press release

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Levels of social unrest and discrimination of refugees are on the rise across Latin America due to coronavirus response measures, Andrej Mahecic, the spokesman for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said on Friday in a press release.

"With growing fear and social unrest, xenophobia and discrimination across the [Latin American] region are also on the rise. Refugees who are trying to make ends meet on the streets or in the informal sector are often unable to comply with quarantine measures and are being scapegoated, stigmatized or at risk of detention," the press release said.

Mahecic also mentioned that Venezuelan migrants in other countries of the region, who are numbering more than five million, are struggling to pay rent and afford essentials. He added that many are at risk of homelessness and some "are now resorting to survival sex, begging or hawking on the streets".

In Central America, the coronavirus-fuelled lockdown and increased violence from armed gangs put internally displaced people at risk, as many have to survive on informal work, according to UNHCR.