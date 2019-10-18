Social Worker Dies After Afghan Migrant Stabs Him at Austrian Shelter

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A social worker died on Friday after he was stabbed by an Afghan asylum-seeker at a refugee center in the northern Austrian community of Wullowitz near the Czech border, police said.

Upper Austria police said on Monday that a 33-year-old Afghan stabbed the 32-year-old social worker in the chest in a row over a job. The attacker fled the shelter and stole a car from a local, whom he killed.

He was arrested near the city of Linz later that day.

"As was announced by Kepler university clinic, the second victim of the knife attack... has passed too... The 33-year-old is under investigation on two counts of murder," police said in a statement.

Austrian media said that the suspect applied for asylum in 2015 after coming to the country illegally. His request was rejected in May last year but he filed a challenge, which was being processed. The shelter has been shut and its 20 inhabitants relocated.