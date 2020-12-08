(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance (GPPSB) is coming ahead in Venezuela's parliamentary election with over 68 percent support, according to results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) after 98.63% of the votes had been counted.

"As of 5:30 pm this Monday 7 Dec., the @ve_cne reports 98.63% transmission of the ballots and a participation of 30.50% of registered voters, amounting to 6,251,080 valid votes," the CNE said on Twitter.

According to voting results released by the electoral council, the GPPSB alliance, which includes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, is getting 4,277,926 votes (68,43%). The Democratic Alliance is second with 17.52 percent of the votes.

Maduro said at a Monday meeting with Russian observers that a lack of unity among opposition parties in Venezuela was one of the reasons behind the victory of the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance.

"Out of the 277 parliamentary seats we won almost 250. The opposition was in disunity, this did not allow them to optimize their election campaign," Maduro said.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, refused to take part in the vote.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cuba and Venezuela Carrie Filipetti said on Monday that the United States planned to continue implementing its sanctions policy toward Venezuela.