Socialist Alliance Take 91% Seats In Next Venezuela's Parliament - Electoral Council

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Socialist Alliance Take 91% Seats in Next Venezuela's Parliament - Electoral Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Venezuelan socialist alliance has taken 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats based on the elections to the National Assembly, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) said.

According to the data presented by the CNE, 4,317,819 votes allowed the Venezuelan socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB) alliance, which includes President Nicolas Maduro's United Socialist Party for Venezuela will take 253 of 277 seats in the next parliament.

Another 11 parliamentary seats were taken by the Democratic Alliance, from one to three seats dedicated to five smaller parties and the remaining three mandates will be taken by the representatives of the indigenous people.

On December 6, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote.

More Stories From World

