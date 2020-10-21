Socialist Arce Leading Presidential Race in Bolivia With 86% Votes Counted - TSE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Bolivian presidential hopeful Luis Arce, running on the platform of the Movement for Socialism party, is leading the vote, with 86.23 percent of ballots counted at this point, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) said.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday.

According to the latest update on the TSE's website, Arce is leading the race with 54 percent of the vote.

He is followed by Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself, with 29.52 percent of the vote and Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative anti-Morales protest leader, with 14.37 percent of the vote.

Under Bolivia's electoral law, the threshold for a presidential candidate to win an election in the first round is at least 50 percent of the vote or, alternatively, over 40 percent of the vote given a margin of 10 percent from the closest rival.