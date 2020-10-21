UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Socialist Arce Leading Presidential Race In Bolivia With 86% Votes Counted - TSE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Socialist Arce Leading Presidential Race in Bolivia With 86% Votes Counted - TSE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Bolivian presidential hopeful Luis Arce, running on the platform of the Movement for Socialism party, is leading the vote, with 86.23 percent of ballots counted at this point, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) said.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday.

According to the latest update on the TSE's website, Arce is leading the race with 54 percent of the vote.

He is followed by Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself, with 29.52 percent of the vote and  Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative anti-Morales protest leader, with 14.37 percent of the vote.

Under Bolivia's electoral law, the threshold for a presidential candidate to win an election in the first round is at least 50 percent of the vote or, alternatively, over 40 percent of the vote given a margin of 10 percent from the closest rival.

Related Topics

Election Protest Vote Mesa Bolivia Tokyo Stock Exchange Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

â€˜Conquer your demonsâ€™

2 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

2 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

24 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

39 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.