MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Socialists' Party of Catalonia is coming ahead in the elections held in Spain's autonomous community on Sunday, official results released after more than 50 percent of the ballots had been counted show.

The Socialists' Party has 34 seats in the 135-strong Catalan parliament.

Meanwhile three Catalan separatist parties are headed for a majority of seats in the regional legislature: the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left is winning 32 seats, Together for Catalonia also has 32, while the Popular Unity Candidacy is winning 9 seats.

A phone survey published after the polls closed on Sunday forecast 36-38 seats for the Republican Left, 30-33 seats for Together for Catalonia and 34-38 seats for the Socialists' Party.