MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Portugal's ruling Socialist Party (PS) is leading in the parliamentary elections with 42 percent of the votes, data from the country's Interior Ministry released after 97 percent of the ballots had been counted shows.

Thus, PS, led by acting Prime Minister Antonio Costa, is coming close to an absolute majority in parliament. The Social Democratic Party is second with 28.5 percent.

The right-wing populist Chega party is third with seven percent.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has already congratulated Costa (via Twitter) with the victory of the Socialist Party in the Sunday elections in Portugal.

At the start of November 2021, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced that snap parliamentary elections would be held in Portugal on January 30, after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government in October. Ahead of the vote, polls predicted a technical draw between the country's two main parties, the Socialist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The turnout at the Sunday elections exceeded 45 percent, despite COVID-19 restrictions.