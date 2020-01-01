UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Socialist Sommaruga Takes Over Swiss Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Socialist Sommaruga takes over Swiss presidency

Cabinet member Simonetta Sommaruga of the Socialist Party took over the Swiss presidency on Wednesday, a largely ceremonial role that rotates between leading political parties

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Cabinet member Simonetta Sommaruga of the Socialist Party took over the Swiss presidency on Wednesday, a largely ceremonial role that rotates between leading political parties.

The 59-year-old Sommaruga is the minister for environment, transport, energy and communication in Switzerland's seven member Federal Council, which is the executive branch in the wealthy Alpine nation.

She has sat on the council since 2010, previously holding the justice ministry post.

Sommaruga took over the presidency from Finance Minister Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).

Related Topics

Alpine Switzerland Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Army Act for ..

20 minutes ago

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to ..

4 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

5 minutes ago

May 2020 bring peace for the people of Kashmir: Mu ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court moved against changing rules regard ..

5 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.