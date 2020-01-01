Socialist Sommaruga takes over Swiss presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Cabinet member Simonetta Sommaruga of the Socialist Party took over the Swiss presidency on Wednesday, a largely ceremonial role that rotates between leading political parties.

The 59-year-old Sommaruga is the minister for environment, transport, energy and communication in Switzerland's seven member Federal Council, which is the executive branch in the wealthy Alpine nation.

She has sat on the council since 2010, previously holding the justice ministry post.

Sommaruga took over the presidency from Finance Minister Ueli Maurer of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP).