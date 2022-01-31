Socialists Leading in Parliamentary Elections in Portugal After 33% of Votes Counted

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Socialist Party leads in the parliamentary elections in Portugal after 33% of the votes have been counted, according to the data from the country's Interior Ministry.

The Socialist Party led by acting Prime Minister Antonio Costa has received the support of almost 44% of voters. The centre-right Social Democratic Party, which has been in opposition since 2015, comes in second place with 33% of the vote.

The right-wing populist Chega party, represented by only one lawmaker in the previous parliament composition, is third with 7% of the vote.

The Communists and the Left have so far received about 3% each.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced snap elections in Portugal after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government in October 2021. Two dozen parties nominated their candidates, though only nine of them have real chances to get into the legislature. Ahead of the vote, polls predicted a technical draw between the country's two main parties, the Socialist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The turnout in the elections exceeded 45% despite the pandemic restrictions and the fact that 10% of the country's population are in self-isolation due to COVID-19.