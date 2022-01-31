UrduPoint.com

Socialists Leading In Parliamentary Elections In Portugal After 33% Of Votes Counted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Socialists Leading in Parliamentary Elections in Portugal After 33% of Votes Counted

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Socialist Party leads in the parliamentary elections in Portugal after 33% of the votes have been counted, according to the data from the country's Interior Ministry.

The Socialist Party led by acting Prime Minister Antonio Costa has received the support of almost 44% of voters. The centre-right Social Democratic Party, which has been in opposition since 2015, comes in second place with 33% of the vote.

The right-wing populist Chega party, represented by only one lawmaker in the previous parliament composition, is third with 7% of the vote.

The Communists and the Left have so far received about 3% each.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced snap elections in Portugal after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government in October 2021. Two dozen parties nominated their candidates, though only nine of them have real chances to get into the legislature. Ahead of the vote, polls predicted a technical draw between the country's two main parties, the Socialist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The turnout in the elections exceeded 45% despite the pandemic restrictions and the fact that 10% of the country's population are in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Parliament Vote Budget Portugal October 2015 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

7 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

17 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>