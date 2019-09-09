Socialists May Win Early Elections in Spain, But Will Not Get Absolute Majority - Poll

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is projected to win a possible snap election on November 10 if the parliament's lower house fails to approve the prime minister by September 23, a fresh poll showed on Monday.

According to the GAD3 poll conducted for the ABC newspaper, the PSOE is expected to win 137 seats in the elections, which would account for 32.1 percent of the vote, up from the 123 seats currently held but short of the 176 seats needed to get an absolute majority in the 350-member legislature.

The opposition right-wing People's Party is likely to get 82 seats, up 16 seats from its current seat count. The center-right Citizens party may come third with 45 seats, down 12 seats.

The PSOE seeks the support of the left-wing Unidas Podemos (UP) in order to nominate its leader, Pedro Sanchez, for the post of prime minister and prevent early elections. The UP, which refused to vote for Sanchez in July, continues to lose popularity with only 13.

3 percent of voters backing it, which translates to 35 seats ” seven less than now.

The far-right VOX, which first entered parliament following the April elections and currently holds 24 seats, may lose 10 in the case of an early vote.

The poll was conducted from September 2-6 among 1,000 voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percent.

After Mariano Rajoy stepped down as prime minister as the result of a corruption scandal involving his Popular Party, Spaniards went to the polls on April 28 for the third time in four years. Despite becoming the undisputed winner, the PSOE failed to secure enough seats to form a government on its own. The three months of negotiations with Podemos failed to produce a stable coalition, mainly due to the unwillingness of both sides to search for a compromise when it came to ministerial appointments.