Socialists Tipped to Win General Election in Portugal - Exit Polls

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialist Party looks set to win this Sunday's general election but will not get a majority in parliament, exit polls suggest.

The Socialists are tipped to win between 34 and 39 percent of the vote in the 230-seat parliament, trailed by their main rivals from the center-right Social Democrats on 27-31 percent.

The Socialist government has ruled four years with support from smaller leftist parties. It has been credited with boosting economic growth to 2.1 percent above the EU average, lowering the jobless rate and reducing budget deficit.