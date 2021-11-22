UrduPoint.com

Socialists Win 20 Governorships In Venezuela's Regional Elections - CNE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) secured victory 20 out of a total of 23 governorates in the Sunday elections, the National Electoral Council (CNE) says.

"The calculated results reflect the data from 90.21% of the ballots and the participation of 41.

8% of voters, in total - 8,151,793 citizens," the head of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, said on Sunday.

According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships, while the opposition won three - Cojedes, Nueva Esparta, and Zulia. PSUV also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the Sunday elections.

