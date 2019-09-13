UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Societe Generale Head Says US-China Row Likely To End By Spring For Trump's Election Bid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Societe Generale Head Says US-China Row Likely to End by Spring for Trump's Election Bid

Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the chairman at Societe Generale, believes that the US-China trade war may finish by spring of next year, as US President Donald Trump will need an agreement with Beijing in the run-up to the next presidential election

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, the chairman at Societe Generale, believes that the US-China trade war may finish by spring of next year, as US President Donald Trump will need an agreement with Beijing in the run-up to the next presidential election.

"One year from now, we will have the election in the United States. At some point Trump has to close the deal. And hopefully it will be for his own success to show himself as the president that has achieved something for the election. I think that he will have at a certain point to stop the war and show some sign of the end of the war with some success. I think that at the latest towards the spring of the next year this has to come to an end," Bini Smaghi told Sputnik.

According to him, it is not in the interests of the incumbent president to participate in the election with tensions that have a negative impact on the economy.

Washington and Beijing have been engaged in a trade war since summer 2018, when the United States hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

In June, Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka to discuss their trade discord and confirmed their readiness to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. On August 1, however, Trump announced the introduction of another 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, blaming Beijing for not keeping its promise to buy more US agricultural products.

The two countries have agreed to hold a new round of trade negotiations in early October.

Related Topics

Election China Trump Beijing Osaka Buy United States May June August October 2018 From Agreement Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Fire erupts in Sindh MPA Shehla Raza's office in K ..

1 minute ago

KP Rescue Service 1122 provides medical aid to 168 ..

1 minute ago

Australian Football (AFL) Pakistan super league to ..

1 minute ago

Snowden Says Would Return to US If Provided Chance ..

1 minute ago

All rivers continue to flow normal

10 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.