Society Promoting Russia Sanctions Compliance Opens in Finland

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The Finnish Sanctions and Export Controls Society (SPVY) a business association designed to monitor Finnish industry's compliance with Western sanctions against Russia and other trade restrictions opened in Helsinki on Tuesday.

"The SPVY's goal is to strengthen Finland's economic and national security resilience by establishing a platform to provide risk, threat, and legal-based approaches to global trade compliance, and by serving as a vehicle to develop a strong and lasting export controls and sanctions compliance ecosystem in Finland," the organization's description published on its official website read.

To achieve the goal, the society intends to arrange training and certification programs in sanctions and export controls compliance to enhance people's understanding of regulatory requirements.

The association is chaired by Stephen Wilcox from global business advisory firm FTI Consulting. Wilcox served as the former acting assistant director of the US Bureau of Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce and the regional export control officer for the European Union, Eastern Europe, and Russia.

The list of SPVY founders also includes former US Ambassador to Finland Charles Adams and former Finnish Foreign Ministry chief sanctions counsel Aleksi Pursiainen from Solid Plan Consulting, as well as representatives of Finnish law firm Borenius, business consulting company Miltton USA, and Finnish defense provider Patria.

Until today, the EastCham trade association was the only Finland-based organization holding events for businessmen on compliance with Russia sanctions. So far, business societies similar to the SPVY have been established only in Sweden, but the European Union plans to open sanctions control organizations in other member states to monitor the bloc's compliance with restrictions against Russia, a statement issued on the occasion of the SPVY opening read.

Finland, along with other Western countries and their allies, has rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The EU has pledged to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies and approved eight packages of sanctions against the country. The West has also threatened Russian partners with similar restrictions in the event of continued cooperation with and support for Moscow.