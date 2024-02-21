SOCPA hosts IMA accounting student case competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA) announced its partnership in organizing and hosting the "2024 Student Case Competition" organized annually by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) for accounting students from various universities across the middle East and Africa.

For the first time, applications will be accepted in Arabic as part of SOCPA efforts to enhance knowledge in the field of management accounting. This reflects the organization’s commitment to engaging students to enrich their knowledge and refine their skills, underscoring the Kingdom's strong commitment to human capacity development to achieve global competitiveness.

SOCPA indicated that the competition aims to analyze and evaluate problems related to this field, encouraging the innovation of quality solutions through teams consisting of 3 to 5 members who present a case study for a company.

SOCPA also noted that the competition offers valuable financial prizes to the winning teams, in addition to numerous benefits, including grants to take the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) exam.

Announcing the participation requirements for the competition, the organization stated that eligible students must be enrolled in full-time bachelor's or graduate programs at the same university or college. Each participating group must designate a leader and have a faculty advisor from the same university or college. And each eligible college or university can select multiple teams, consisting of three to five members.

SOCPA confirmed that the final deadlines for registration and submission of solutions is March 10, with the evaluation of solutions and selection of nominated teams on April 15. The final competition will take place in Riyadh on May 1.