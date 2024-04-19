Sodexo Sees Sales Rise In 2024 As It Gears Up For Olympic Meals
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) French food services company Sodexo, which will be providing meals at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, said Thursday that it sees healthy growth in 2024 after reporting that profit rose by more than 15 percent last year.
The company, one of the world's largest providers of meals in company canteens and school cafeterias, said it expects revenue to expand "at the upper edge" of a 6-to-8 percent range, boosted by both new clients and higher prices for its services.
Net profit last year rose 15.
4 percent to 427 million Euros ($460 million) as sales gained 4.5 percent to 12.1 billion, it said in a communique.
Chief Executive Sophie Bellon said in a telephone briefing with journalists that Sodexo has been helped by companies improving their food offerings as a strategy to lure employees back to the office after the Covid 19 pandemic.
"Even if there are still many remote workers, companies absolutely want their employees to come back in person and are ready to provide them with premium offerings," she said.
Recent Stories
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
More Stories From World
-
Explosions in Iran as US media reports Israeli strikes5 minutes ago
-
Italy urges 'de-escalation' as G7 to discuss reported strike on Iran24 minutes ago
-
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions from remote volcano24 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Alaska Peninsula33 minutes ago
-
Foreign-invested firms in China up 20.7 percent in Q1: data33 minutes ago
-
China launches digital database of classic graphics33 minutes ago
-
Hindu nationalist Modi the favourite as India votes34 minutes ago
-
Two detained in Poland for attack on Navalny ally: Lithuania president34 minutes ago
-
International reactions after Israel's reported attack on Iran34 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in overnight Russian strikes, as Ukraine downs bomber34 minutes ago
-
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions at remote volcano44 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years44 minutes ago