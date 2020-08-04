Sodium Nitrate Confiscated Over Year Ago Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Sodium nitrate confiscated from one of the ships over a year ago could have exploded causing the powerful blast on Tuesday in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese LBCI tv channel reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Lebanese General Security Directorate, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, refuted the version of pyrotechnics exploding in the port of Beirut, saying that these were other explosives that had been stored for a long time.

According to the LBCI's sources, Ibrahim was talking about confiscated sodium nitrate.