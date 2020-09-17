UrduPoint.com
Sofia Protesters Block Doors Of Bulgarian Parliament - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sofia Protesters Block Doors of Bulgarian Parliament - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Anti-government demonstrators in Sofia blocked one of the entrances to the Bulgarian parliament and a road in front of the building on Wednesday, the media reported.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, several hundred protesters blocked the Knyaz Aleksandar Dondukov Boulevard in front of the parliament and threw eggs at the building.

The protesters were calling on the government to resign, and law enforcement officers pushed them away from the parliament building.

Bulgaria has been rocked by month-long protests against the center-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. President Rumen Radev has called on Borissov to step down after accusing his administration of corruption.

