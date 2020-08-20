Sofia Protesters Block Entrance to Anti-Corruption Commission Building - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Protesters demanding the resignation of the Bulgarian government blocked the entrance to the Anti-Corruption Commission's headquarters in Sofia on Thursday, media reported.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, protesters put up signs reading "Office of Peevski" at the entrance to the building, suggesting that the commission has links with Bulgarian media mogul Delyan Peevski. Demonstrators demanded a meeting with the head of the commission, Sotir Tsatsarov.

The news agency added that protesters blocked the entrance to the building for less than two hours, after which access to the building was restored.

Sofia Globe suggested that the move was another demonstration of a new tactic adopted by anti-government protesters. Earlier this week, demonstrators blocked the entrance to the country's Interior Ministry.

The protests in Bulgaria began in early July with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president has been accusing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of having ties with oligarchs.