UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sofia Protesters Block Entrance To Anti-Corruption Commission Building - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Sofia Protesters Block Entrance to Anti-Corruption Commission Building - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Protesters demanding the resignation of the Bulgarian government blocked the entrance to the Anti-Corruption Commission's headquarters in Sofia on Thursday, media reported.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, protesters put up signs reading "Office of Peevski" at the entrance to the building, suggesting that the commission has links with Bulgarian media mogul Delyan Peevski. Demonstrators demanded a meeting with the head of the commission, Sotir Tsatsarov.

The news agency added that protesters blocked the entrance to the building for less than two hours, after which access to the building was restored.

Sofia Globe suggested that the move was another demonstration of a new tactic adopted by anti-government protesters. Earlier this week, demonstrators blocked the entrance to the country's Interior Ministry.

The protests in Bulgaria began in early July with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president has been accusing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of having ties with oligarchs.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Interior Ministry Sofia Reading Bulgaria February July Media Government

Recent Stories

Lukashenko's Decrees on Gov't Reappointments Offic ..

36 minutes ago

Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Ge ..

36 minutes ago

China's Gaofen-7 satellite put into service

36 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 940,000

36 minutes ago

Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space by ye ..

36 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.