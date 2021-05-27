UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sofia Sapega's Cousin Asks Russia To Assist Her Relative Detained In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Sofia Sapega's Cousin Asks Russia to Assist Her Relative Detained in Minsk

Russian singer Eva Star on Thursday asked the Russian authorities to assist her cousin Sofia Sapega, who was detained alongside journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian singer Eva Star on Thursday asked the Russian authorities to assist her cousin Sofia Sapega, who was detained alongside journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian Embassy in Minsk is in constant contact with Sapega's parents and that the Russian national had no complaints regarding the conditions of her detention.

"I am asking my country not to abandon a Russian citizen in need. I have faith and know that Russia does not abandon its own," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Sapega and Protasevich, one of the founders of the opposition Telegram channel Nexta, were detained after their plane had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that was later proved to have been fake. Eva Star has previously told Sputnik that her cousin has not been involved in any political activity.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Sofia Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

No cross-border infiltration as movement against I ..

1 second ago

Cleaning of storm water drains near Sultanabad und ..

3 seconds ago

Govt to announce separate, independent secretariat ..

6 seconds ago

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit, ..

3 minutes ago

Bhasha Consultant Group reviews progress in ongoin ..

3 minutes ago

Up-coming budget to be growth oriented: Omar Ayub

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.