VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian singer Eva Star on Thursday asked the Russian authorities to assist her cousin Sofia Sapega, who was detained alongside journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian Embassy in Minsk is in constant contact with Sapega's parents and that the Russian national had no complaints regarding the conditions of her detention.

"I am asking my country not to abandon a Russian citizen in need. I have faith and know that Russia does not abandon its own," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Sapega and Protasevich, one of the founders of the opposition Telegram channel Nexta, were detained after their plane had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat that was later proved to have been fake. Eva Star has previously told Sputnik that her cousin has not been involved in any political activity.