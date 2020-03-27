UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:59 PM

Sofia Says 24,000 People in Quarantine, 200 Charged for Violating COVID-19 Rules - Reports

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry has confirmed that roughly 24,000 people are currently in quarantine in the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, while criminal proceedings have been brought against more than 200 people for violating emergency measures announced this past week, national media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Bulgarian Interior Ministry has confirmed that roughly 24,000 people are currently in quarantine in the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, while criminal proceedings have been brought against more than 200 people for violating emergency measures announced this past week, national media reported on Friday.

According to the Sofia Globe news portal, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov announced these figures during a press briefing, adding that checkpoints established to monitor the enforcement of a ban on intercity travel for non-essential purposes would prioritize the movement of medical professionals and vehicles conducting essential work.

Speaking in turn, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that Bulgarian companies were ready to help with producing and delivering personal protective equipment across Europe, if other countries were ready to provide the raw materials, the portal reported.

On March 20, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry announced the establishment of checkpoints at the borders of major cities to monitor and restrict intercity travel for non-essential purposes. These rules were revised on Thursday, allowing people to travel for work or to return to a permanent address, provided that they have a signed declaration form.

As of Friday, the Bulgarian Ministry of Health has confirmed 276 positive tests for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. Twelve new cases have been reported in the preceding 24 hours.

