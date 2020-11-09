UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sofia Witnesses Protests Against 'Chaos' In Bulgarian Health Care System - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:31 PM

Sofia Witnesses Protests Against 'Chaos' in Bulgarian Health Care System - Reports

Protesters have installed hospital beds in front of the Bulgarian Ministers Council in the center of Sofia to attract attention to what they described as 'chaos' in the country's health care system amid the pandemic, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Protesters have installed hospital beds in front of the Bulgarian Ministers Council in the center of Sofia to attract attention to what they described as 'chaos' in the country's health care system amid the pandemic, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Monday.

According to the media, this demonstration is a part of the month-long protests against the center-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose administration is accused of corruption.

The demonstration, held under the slogan "Hospital beds alone will not cure patients," was attended by former national ombudsman Maya Manolova, who insisted that the population must be provided with free PCR tests (now Bulgarians pay roughly $50 for each test).

However, some protesters criticized Manolova, saying that she could have improved the situation in the health care system while in the government, but did not spare much effort to achieve it.

According to the World Health Organization, Bulgaria has confirmed 75,160 COVID-19 cases, with 1,665 deaths. On Thursday, the country reported a record 4,054 daily rise of COVID-19 infections. And only 675 new daily cases were confirmed on Monday.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister World Cure Sofia Bulgaria Media Government

Recent Stories

S. Africa lauds 'Jerusalema' producer for MTV Best ..

21 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus

23 seconds ago

Armenia Promises to Help Russia in Establishing Ci ..

26 seconds ago

Cable operators delegation meets PEMRA chairman

15 minutes ago

'Dr Iqbal inspired Muslims of subcontinent with in ..

15 minutes ago

US Housing Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.