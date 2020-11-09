Sofia Witnesses Protests Against 'Chaos' in Bulgarian Health Care System - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Protesters have installed hospital beds in front of the Bulgarian Ministers Council in the center of Sofia to attract attention to what they described as 'chaos' in the country's health care system amid the pandemic, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Monday.

According to the media, this demonstration is a part of the month-long protests against the center-right government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, whose administration is accused of corruption.

The demonstration, held under the slogan "Hospital beds alone will not cure patients," was attended by former national ombudsman Maya Manolova, who insisted that the population must be provided with free PCR tests (now Bulgarians pay roughly $50 for each test).

However, some protesters criticized Manolova, saying that she could have improved the situation in the health care system while in the government, but did not spare much effort to achieve it.

According to the World Health Organization, Bulgaria has confirmed 75,160 COVID-19 cases, with 1,665 deaths. On Thursday, the country reported a record 4,054 daily rise of COVID-19 infections. And only 675 new daily cases were confirmed on Monday.