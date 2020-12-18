UrduPoint.com
Sofia's Expulsion Of Russian Diplomat Groundless - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sofia's Expulsion of Russian Diplomat Groundless - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Bulgaria's expulsion of a Russian diplomat is groundless and is not helping promote a dialogue, the Russian embassy in the country said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said it had been informed by the prosecutors that the person in question was suspected of collecting classified information.

According to the embassy, the expelled diplomat is a military attache.

"A groundless expulsion of the chief representative of the Russian Defense Ministry is not conducive to a dialogue between our countries on the military issues or to ensuring stability in the Black Sea region, " the embassy said on Facebook.

"Russia reserves the right to respond," the embassy said.

