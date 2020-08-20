UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soil Cliff Collapse Kills Four In Northwest China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:01 PM

Soil cliff collapse kills four in northwest China

Four people were killed Thursday morning after a soil cliff collapsed, destroying three houses in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Four people were killed Thursday morning after a soil cliff collapsed, destroying three houses in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m.

Thursday in Shadaozi Village of Zhidan County in Yan'an, a city in northern Shaanxi, with three homes collapsed by the soil and four people buried, the county government said.

The victims were rescued by emergency services and sent to the county hospital, but they died of their injuries. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.

Related Topics

China Died Government

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

19 minutes ago

Kaspersky Lab Shares Details of Large Hacking Grou ..

3 minutes ago

Govt has taken unprecedented steps for environment ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan not to compromise on ref ..

3 minutes ago

US' Midrange Missiles in Asia to Destabilize Regio ..

3 minutes ago

River Indus runs in low flood at Kalabagh with ris ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.