Soil Untouched By Latest Fuel Spill In Russia's Norilsk - City Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Soil Untouched by Latest Fuel Spill in Russia's Norilsk - City Authorities

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Soil on a site in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk where two tonnes of diesel fuel spilled from a moving tank truck has not been contaminated, the city mayor's office reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, about two tonnes of diesel fuel spilled from a tank truck on a highway near Norilsk. The vehicle belongs to the Taimyr Fuel Company, a Nornickel subsidiary. The Krasnoyarsk Territory's prosecutor office is looking into the incident to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

"In the morning of November 12, a task force arrived at the site of the spill to examine it.

During the inspection, it was confirmed that contaminated snow had been collected and the soil had not been contaminated ... Following the meeting, the emergency committee recommended that the acting mayor lift the state of high alert in the city," the mayor's office said.

The city authorities added that a possible cause of the incident is depressurization of a hose of the bottom valve of the tank truck. In the morning, the cleanup at the site was completed.

