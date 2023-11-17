Open Menu

Solangi Arrives Maldives To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony Of President Muiz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Solangi arrives Maldives to attend swearing-in ceremony of president Muiz

MALE (Maldives) Nov 17 (APP), (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday arrived Male to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maldives' President, Muhammad Muiz.

The foreign minister-designate of Maldives welcomed the federal minister on his arrival.

Murtaza Solangi is representing the Government of Pakistan in the swearing-in ceremony of the Maldives president on the instructions of the prime minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Maldives president is taking place today (Friday).

The Caretaker Federal Minister will also hold meetings with other world leaders on this occasion.

