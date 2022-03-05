UrduPoint.com

Solar Energy Park Providing Jobs To Locals In Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Solar energy park providing jobs to locals in southern Punjab

The photovoltaic ground power station with a capacity of 900 MW in Punjab was listed as one of the priority projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

BEIJING, March 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The photovoltaic ground power station with a capacity of 900 MW in Punjab was listed as one of the priority projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Abdul Rehman Arif, an operation and maintenance engineer of Zonergy company said the solar park has been promoted as one of the largest in the world. Located in the Cholistan desert in east-central Pakistan, its original 100-megawatt plant produces about 150-gigawatt hours a year, enough to light about 100,000 homes in the country, according to the company.

Pakistan faces a year-round electricity shortfall that hits around 6,500 megawatts in the summer, the period of peak demand. Its urban areas often suffer blackouts for five hours or more a day on average, while rural areas can experience more power shortage.

"In addition to easing power shortages, our plant also generates clean and green energy. The clean electricity we provide to municipal facilities and residents can reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions," Abdul told CEN. The cumulative generation capacity of the PV station reached 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours in 2021 which is enough to satisfy the electricity demands of more than 200,000 local households, according to the company.

The Pakistani government plans to gradually increase the proportion of green energy in the total power generated in the future. Zonergy has become a pioneer in generating green energy in Pakistan. "People are now moving towards solar energy after seeing the production from this project," Abdul said.

"The project has created job opportunities for the people of southern Punjab. The nearby area is now developing day by day due to the existence of this project. It's not only important as its contribution in power sector, it's also significant because its presence improves the lives of surrounding people," said Abdul, adding that all the labor is from the community there, hundreds of people get employment and livelihood of their families improved likewise.

It has created roughly 5,000 jobs for locals since construction started, and trained more than 100 operation and maintenance engineers to work in PV power stations, according to Zonergy.

"Even now, labor for washing PV modules and other work is preferred from nearby areas. It's a handsome way for our people to earn. Previously, people didn't have awareness of energy from solar panels, now people living near the project are using solar energy for running tube wells for agriculture," said Abdul.

My attachment to the solar park is from 2016. I look after this project like a father taking care of his children and I felt so happy to see that now that little child has become so big. The journey started with 100 MW and hope I will see it cross 1,000 MW. The whole time spent here was amazing and unforgettable," Abdul said sincerely.

Touching on his Chinese colleagues, Abdul said he was truly humbled by their efforts. "Chinese employees stay here for 11 months a year and have only one month holidays. Living here away from their families and culture is a huge sacrifice on their side. Moreover, they have issues in understanding our language, so they always keep trying to learn urdu as well as English. Pakistani employees try to cheer them up with local festivities and keep them here like their family." Together, they withstood the rainy season, scorching summer, sandstorms and other challenges. While meeting the challenges together, the Chinese and Pakistani brothers supported and stood alongside each other in trying times.

"Isn't it beautiful seeing two countries bonded with such a strong friendship? This feeling actually always makes us proud of having them as our neighboring country. CPEC is the hope of a better future with peace, development and growth of economy. It will provide new opportunities, new vision as well as new impetus to China-Pakistan relations. I'm proud that I'm part of it. May Pak China friendship live long," said Abdul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Electricity Punjab China Holidays Agriculture Company Job CPEC Turkish Lira May Gas 2016 Cholistan Family All From Government Billion Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderab ..

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderabad from Sunday

34 seconds ago
 AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's grow ..

AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's growing responsibilities, role vis ..

35 seconds ago
 'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' being hel ..

'Awami Revenue Khidmat Khuli Kutcheries' being held to provide relief to citizen ..

3 minutes ago
 One held with 64 kg drugs

One held with 64 kg drugs

3 minutes ago
 Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organiz ..

Gilgit Serena Hotel, under its CSR program organizes a tree plantation campaign ..

3 minutes ago
 Buzdar stresses need for unity in present circumst ..

Buzdar stresses need for unity in present circumstances

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>