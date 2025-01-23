Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Solar overtook coal in the European Union's electricity production in 2024, with the share of renewables rising to almost half the bloc's power sector, according to a report released Thursday.

Gas generation, meanwhile, declined for the fifth year in a row and fossil-fuelled power dipped to a "historic low", climate think tank Ember said in its European Electricity Review 2025.

"The European Green Deal has delivered a deep and rapid transformation of the EU power sector," the think tank said.

"Solar remained the EU's fastest-growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time. Wind power remained the EU's second-largest power source, above gas and below nuclear."

Overall, strong growth in solar and wind have boosted the share of renewables to 47 percent, up from 34 percent in 2019.

Fossil fuels have fallen from 39 to 29 percent.

"A surge in wind and solar generation is the main reason for declining fossil generation. Without wind and solar capacity added since 2019, the EU would have imported 92 billion cubic metres more of fossil gas and 55 million tonnes more of hard coal, costing EUR59 billion," the report said.

According to Ember, these trends are widespread across Europe, with solar power progressing in all EU countries.

More than half have now either eliminated coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, or reduced its share to less than five percent of their energy mix.

"Fossil fuels are losing their grip on EU energy," said Chris Rosslowe, lead author of the report.

"At the start of the European Green Deal in 2019, few thought the EU's energy transition would be where it is today: wind and solar are relegating coal to the margins and pushing gas into decline."