Open Menu

Solar Power Surpasses Coal In EU For First Time

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Solar overtook coal in the European Union's electricity production in 2024, with the share of renewables rising to almost half the bloc's power sector, according to a report released Thursday.

Gas generation, meanwhile, declined for the fifth year in a row and fossil-fuelled power dipped to a "historic low", climate think tank Ember said in its European Electricity Review 2025.

"The European Green Deal has delivered a deep and rapid transformation of the EU power sector," the think tank said.

"Solar remained the EU's fastest-growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time. Wind power remained the EU's second-largest power source, above gas and below nuclear."

Overall, strong growth in solar and wind have boosted the share of renewables to 47 percent, up from 34 percent in 2019.

Fossil fuels have fallen from 39 to 29 percent.

"A surge in wind and solar generation is the main reason for declining fossil generation. Without wind and solar capacity added since 2019, the EU would have imported 92 billion cubic metres more of fossil gas and 55 million tonnes more of hard coal, costing EUR59 billion," the report said.

According to Ember, these trends are widespread across Europe, with solar power progressing in all EU countries.

More than half have now either eliminated coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, or reduced its share to less than five percent of their energy mix.

"Fossil fuels are losing their grip on EU energy," said Chris Rosslowe, lead author of the report.

"At the start of the European Green Deal in 2019, few thought the EU's energy transition would be where it is today: wind and solar are relegating coal to the margins and pushing gas into decline."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

56 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

11 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

11 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

11 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

11 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

11 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

11 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

11 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

11 hours ago

More Stories From World