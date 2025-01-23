Solar Power Surpasses Coal In EU For First Time In 2024: Report
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Solar power overtook coal in European Union electricity production for the first time in 2024, with the share of renewables rising to almost half the bloc's power sector, according to a report released Thursday.
Gas generation, meanwhile, declined for the fifth year in a row and fossil-fuelled power generation dipped to a "historic low", the climate think tank Ember said in its European Electricity Review 2025.
"The European Green Deal has delivered a deep and rapid transformation of the EU power sector," the think tank said.
"Solar remained the EU's fastest-growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time.
Wind power remained the EU's second-largest power source, above gas and below nuclear."
Overall, strong growth in solar and wind have boosted the share of renewables to 47 percent, up from 34 percent in 2019.
Fossil fuels fell from 39 percent to 29 percent.
These trends are widespread across Europe, Ember said. Solar power is progressing in all EU countries, and more than half have now either eliminated coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, or reduced its share to less than five percent of their energy mix.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From World
-
Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time in 2024: report4 minutes ago
-
New explosive wildfire erupts near Los Angeles24 minutes ago
-
New explosive wildfire erupts near Los Angeles44 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges Columbia's armed groups to engage with government to end violence in country54 minutes ago
-
Shakhtar deal blow to Brest's Champions League last-16 ambitions1 hour ago
-
Solar power surpasses coal in EU for first time2 hours ago
-
Tsunami survivor Sasaki overcame tragedy to reach MLB2 hours ago
-
Dutch researchers employ unique e-bike to make cycling safer2 hours ago
-
Celtic make 'little bit of history' with Champions League progress2 hours ago
-
PSG comeback floors Man City as Arsenal near Champions League last 163 hours ago
-
Germany faces long wait for new government after vote3 hours ago
-
Mass evacuations after explosive new fire erupts near Los Angeles3 hours ago