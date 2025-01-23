Open Menu

Solar Power Surpasses Coal In EU For First Time In 2024: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Solar power overtook coal in European Union electricity production for the first time in 2024, with the share of renewables rising to almost half the bloc's power sector, according to a report released Thursday.

Gas generation, meanwhile, declined for the fifth year in a row and fossil-fuelled power generation dipped to a "historic low", the climate think tank Ember said in its European Electricity Review 2025.

"The European Green Deal has delivered a deep and rapid transformation of the EU power sector," the think tank said.

"Solar remained the EU's fastest-growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time.

Wind power remained the EU's second-largest power source, above gas and below nuclear."

Overall, strong growth in solar and wind have boosted the share of renewables to 47 percent, up from 34 percent in 2019.

Fossil fuels fell from 39 percent to 29 percent.

These trends are widespread across Europe, Ember said. Solar power is progressing in all EU countries, and more than half have now either eliminated coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, or reduced its share to less than five percent of their energy mix.

