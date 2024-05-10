Solar Storm Could Bring Auroras, Power And Telecoms Disruptions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Harging auroras and bringing possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as early as Friday evening, US officials say
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A huge solar storm is heading for Earth, supercharging auroras and bringing possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as early as Friday evening, US officials say.
Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) -- large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun -- are predicted to arrive late Friday to early Saturday US time, the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.
The new storm, which is expected to persist through the weekend, comes with the Sun approaching the peak of an 11-year cycle that brings heightened activity.
"We have notified all of our infrastructure operators that we coordinate with, such as satellite operators, communication folks... and of course, the power grid here in North America," space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl told reporters.
The US Federal Aviation administration, however, said Friday in a social media post that "we do not anticipate any significant impacts to the national airspace system due to the potential geomagnetic storm.
"
Unlike solar flares, which travel at the speed of light and reach Earth in around eight minutes, CMEs travel at a relatively more sedate pace, with officials putting the current average at 800 kilometers (500 miles) per second.
There are at least seven CMEs in transit, emanating from a sunspot cluster that is 16 times wider than our planet. Forecasters expect to have a better idea of just how impactful they will be once they are around a million miles away.
Fluctuating magnetic fields associated with geomagnetic storms induce currents in long wires, including power lines, which can potentially lead to blackouts.
In October 2003, geomagnetic storms rated as "extreme" led to blackouts in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa. Impacts are also possible on high-frequency radio communication, GPS, spacecraft and satellites.
Recent Stories
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..
NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..
Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam
Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties
GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices
Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan
More Stories From World
-
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan41 seconds ago
-
Panama president-elect pledges to deport migrants who cross Darien Gap2 hours ago
-
Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail3 hours ago
-
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi3 hours ago
-
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial4 hours ago
-
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation4 hours ago
-
UN, EU officials condemn 'escalation' of violence against UNRWA4 hours ago
-
Russia attacks Ukraine's northeast in new ground offensive5 hours ago
-
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weekend5 hours ago
-
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting5 hours ago
-
Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief5 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift fever grips Paris at start of Europe tour5 hours ago