Solar Storms Could Cause More Auroras
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Massive explosions on the Sun have triggered warnings of geomagnetic storms that could create dazzling auroras in the northern United States, Europe and southern Australia from Tuesday night.
In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies with colourful displays in Hawaii, Spain, South Africa and other places far from the extreme latitudes where they are normally seen.
"We've seen several large coronal mass ejections -- plasma and other material from the sun's surface shooting out into space," Mike Bettwy, operations chief of the US-based Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), told AFP on Tuesday.
"As a result, the potential for space weather has ramped up significantly," he said.
The coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to arrive from Tuesday to Thursday, with "geomagnetic storm watches" declared on those days.
But "the brunt of the activity is most likely" to come on Tuesday, when there is a "strong" geomagnetic storm warning of G3 on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scale, the SWPC said.
May's record storms were classified as the most extreme level of G5. This means any potential auroras this week are unlikely to stray as far, or be as powerful, as those seen earlier this year.
But if the current forecast is correct, during the late evening hours in the United States on Tuesday, an "aurora could become visible as far south as the northeast US through the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern states to include northern Oregon."
The aurora borealis -- also known as the northern lights -- may become visible in Scotland over the next three nights, but could be "impeded by limited hours of darkness", the UK's Met Office said Tuesday.
"With a bit of luck," auroras could also be spotted in northern Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the website SpaceWeatherLive.
Aurora australis -- the southern lights -- could be visible in the south of the Australian state of Tasmania and similar latitudes, the Met Office said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time35 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour44 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'44 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football45 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics54 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris55 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites2 hours ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits2 hours ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations2 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago