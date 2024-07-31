Solar storms could cause more auroras on Tuesday night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Massive explosions on the Sun have triggered warnings of geomagnetic storms that could create dazzling auroras in the northern United States, Europe and southern Australia on Tuesday night.

In May, the most powerful geomagnetic storm to strike Earth in more than two decades lit up night skies with colourful light displays in Hawaii, Spain, South Africa and other places far from the extreme latitudes where they are normally seen.

These storms are caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) -- expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun which take days to reach Earth.

At least four CMEs that erupted in recent days are headed towards Earth, the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said late Monday.

They will arrive from Tuesday to Thursday, with "geomagnetic storm watches" declared by the NOAA on those days.

But "the brunt of the activity is most likely" to come on Tuesday, when there is a "strong" geomagnetic storm warning of G3, the NOAA said.

May's record storms were classified as the most extreme level of G5. This means any potential auroras this week are unlikely to stray as far, or as be as powerful, as those seen earlier this year.

But if the current forecast is correct, during the late evening hours in the US on Tuesday, an "aurora could become visible as far south as the northeast US through the upper Midwest and across the rest of the northern states to include northern Oregon", the NOAA said.

The aurora borealis -- also known as the northern lights -- may become visible in Scotland over the next three nights, but could be "impeded by limited hours of darkness", the UK's Met Office said on Tuesday.

"With a bit of luck," auroras could also be spotted in northern Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the website SpaceWeatherLive.

Aurora australis -- the southern lights -- could be visible in the south of the Australian state of Tasmania and similar latitudes, the Met Office said.