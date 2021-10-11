UrduPoint.com

Solar Tower To Be Transformed Into Iconic Landmark For Beijing 2022

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:25 PM

Solar tower to be transformed into iconic landmark for Beijing 2022

Renovation of the solar tower located in Beijing's Yanqing district has started and is expected to become an iconic landmark for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Renovation of the solar tower located in Beijing's Yanqing district has started and is expected to become an iconic landmark for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The project, scheduled to be completed in January of 2022, will see the 119.

5 meters tower bear a giant Olympic rings logo with a height of 17 meters and a width of 38 meters at the top.

The tower is located in Dafutuo village of Yanqing district. Yanqing is one of the three competition zones for Beijing 2022 as downtown Beijing will hold the ice events and Zhangjiakou and Yangqing will host the snow events.

The solar tower power plant has been a major independent innovation achievement in the field of solar thermal power generation in China.

Related Topics

Snow China Zhangjiakou Beijing January Olympics Top

Recent Stories

Austria gets new leader after graft crisis claims ..

Austria gets new leader after graft crisis claims chancellor's job

26 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

28 seconds ago
 6.5-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alas ..

6.5-magnitude quake hits 114 km E of Chignik, Alaska -- USGS

32 seconds ago
 Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in to ..

Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in total

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more de ..

Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

7 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.