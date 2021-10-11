Solar tower to be transformed into iconic landmark for Beijing 2022

Renovation of the solar tower located in Beijing's Yanqing district has started and is expected to become an iconic landmark for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Renovation of the solar tower located in Beijing's Yanqing district has started and is expected to become an iconic landmark for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The project, scheduled to be completed in January of 2022, will see the 119.

5 meters tower bear a giant Olympic rings logo with a height of 17 meters and a width of 38 meters at the top.

The tower is located in Dafutuo village of Yanqing district. Yanqing is one of the three competition zones for Beijing 2022 as downtown Beijing will hold the ice events and Zhangjiakou and Yangqing will host the snow events.

The solar tower power plant has been a major independent innovation achievement in the field of solar thermal power generation in China.