Solaris Yacht Allegedly Owned By Russia's Abramovich Nears Completion In Germany- Shipyard

Wed 24th February 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Solaris yacht, which reportedly belongs to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, is docked at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in the German port city of Bremerhaven and nears completion, the Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH shipyard told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that the Russian billionaire is the owner of the superyacht worth 430 million Pounds ($606.4 million), which was spotted for the first time at the German shipyard. The 460-foot Solaris is reportedly equipped with eight decks, a helicopter pad and a swimming pool, as well as fitted with 48 cabins able to accommodate 36 guests and 60 crew members.

"I cannot tell you the name of the owner, but we have a yacht, it left the shipbuilding yard last week, several photos of this yacht have already hit the internet," the company's representative said when asked whether the Solaris yacht is currently at the dockyard.

The representative also said that the yacht had been built "in recent years" in Bremerhaven and its construction was almost completed, adding that it is currently docked and should make its first test voyage.

The yacht ” one of the 10 largest in the world ” will be delivered to the customer this year, the representative added.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Russian businessman declined to comment when Sputnik asked to confirm the media reports that the 54-year-old billionaire is the yacht's owner.

